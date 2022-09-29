Watch Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign perform ‘Willing To Trust’ on ‘Fallon’

Appearing on the latest episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Kid Cudi gave a performance of his single ‘Willing To Trust’ with Ty Dolla $ign, lifted from his forthcoming album ‘Entergalactic’.

The performance took place on last night’s (Wednesday, September 28) episode of the show, where Cudi appeared as Fallon’s musical guest. Sitting side by side, Cudi and Ty were veiled by sci-fi lighting and eerie smoke effects during the performance. Watch a clip of the duo below.

Later in the show during his chat with Fallon, Cudi discussed the making of ‘Entergalactic’ and its accompanying Netflix animated special of the same name. “The music came first,” Cudi said. “I was kind like bored of doing the same old thing with albums… I wanted something, a bigger splash this time around.

“I thought about the idea to splice the music with animation but have the music kind of narrate the story.” Watch Cudi’s interview with Fallon below:

Cudi’s wildly anticipated eighth studio album, ‘Entergalactic’ and his Netflix show are set for release this Friday (September 30).

Earlier this week, the artist announced the album’s full tracklist, revealing several collaborative tracks featuring the likes of Don Toliver, Steve Aoiki and Dot Da Genius.

‘Entergalactic’ will also feature lead single ‘Do What I Want’, which dropped back in June.

Cudi’s last album was 2020’s ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’, the third instalment in the Cleveland rapper’s ‘MOTM’ trilogy. In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin called the release “a cinematic masterstroke that electrifies the senses at every turn”.

“Kid Cudi gives us every part of himself, laying out his insecurities and inner demons in the hope that it might help someone else… No one does mood music quite like Cudi.”