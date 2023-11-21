Watch Kid Cudi preview unreleased song ‘Superboy’ live

Kid Cudi has showcased a previously unreleased song live in California.

The rapper performed the track ‘Superboy’ at the streetwear festival ComplexCon over the weekend. You can view footage below.

He also played early track ‘GHOST!’ along with another new song ‘MOST AIN’T DENNIS’.

Earlier, this month Cudi released new single ‘At The Party’ with Pharrell and Travis Scott from his forthcoming album ‘INSANO’.

Kid Cudi closes out ComplexCon with unreleased song, “SUPERBOY” 👀 pic.twitter.com/D5RW1k7DLi — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 20, 2023

SUPERBOY 😝. Best night of my life, I love you Scott!!! 🖤 @KiDCuDi pic.twitter.com/zW1NJmq3Fc — d 🏴‍☠️ (@dayrasdreaming) November 20, 2023

He previously told fans in September that his album will be released in January 2024.

Cudi also recently hinted that he was “nearing the end” of his music career, promising one final album of “all new music” before retiring. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he wrote. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.”

He also recently expressed his support for Palestinians caught up in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

He wrote at the time: “The things I’ve been seeing in the news have been breaking my heart. I can’t watch what’s happening in the world and remain silent. I can’t imagine the pain people are feeling. Seeing their entire neighbourhoods bombed, losing generations of family members, parents crying over their children’s lifeless bodies, communities turning into mass graves, people digging through the rubble of their homes in hopes of finding remains of their loved ones – a pain no one should have to go through.”