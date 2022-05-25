Watch kid join Limp Bizkit to rap ‘Break Stuff’ on stage in Wisconsin

Fred Durst wasn’t the only one rapping at Limp Bizkit‘s Wisconsin gig on Sunday (May 22), as the band were joined on stage by a young fan who helped them perform ‘Break Stuff’.

The nu-metal icons are currently touring North America in support of recent album ‘Still Sucks’, which was released last October and featured lead single ‘Dad Vibes’.

During the closing moments of their show at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Limp Bizkit invited support acts Yung Gravy, Dying Wish and Wargasm to the stage in order for them to receive their props from the crowd.

Advertisement

Before leaving the stage, frontman Durst told the audience: “I promised this young man a little favour,” pointing to a young boy on the stage. The two then proceeded to deliver an explosive rendition of ‘Break Stuff’, taken from the band’s 1999 album ‘Significant Other’.

Keeping up with Durst throughout, the young fan not only earned the respect of the band but received mountains of applause from the crowd. You can check out his performance below.

It wasn’t the first time Limp Bizkit have called a fan up on stage to collaborate with them. Earlier in their tour, they invited someone to join them for a cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’ in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The band are on the final leg of their North American tour, which wraps up on May 31 in Ontario, Canada. They will hit the UK in September for a string of shows, including two at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

All remaining tickets can be found here. See the full list of dates below.

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER 2022

7 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

11 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

12 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

In a three-star review of Limp Bizkit’s ‘Still Sucks’, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “As much as ‘Still Sucks’ is Limp Bizkit getting back to frat-boy business, there are a couple of surprises to be found.

“‘Barnacle’ is a moody moment of grunge that showcases their versatility, while ‘Pill Popper’ might be one of the most direct critiques of the American healthcare system this side of the millennium, as spoken word intro warns: ‘The pharmaceutical industry does not create cures. They create customers’.”

The review concluded: “The band’s last album was 2011’s trashy and high octane ‘Golden Cobra’, before they spent the past decade talking up the follow-up, (tentatively titled ‘Stampede Of The Disco Elephants’).

“Despite that, this ain’t ‘Chinese Democracy’. ‘Still Sucks’ doesn’t feel laboured or overthought and never overstays its welcome. Limp Bizkit aren’t out to rewrite their history or reach a new generation. They don’t care if you still think they suck – they still know how to have a good time, and won’t stop rollin’.”