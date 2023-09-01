Watch Kid Kapichi invade Hastings United FC in new video for ‘Let’s Get To Work’

Kid Kapichi have shared a new single entitled ‘Let’s Get To Work’, as well as an accompanying music video.

The video, directed by Nick Suchak, was filmed on location at Hastings United Football Club’ home, the Pilot Field. The band don their own custom Hastings United jerseys in the video, and perform the song around various spots on the grounds.

In a press statement, lead vocalist Jack Wilson said that the video’s combination of music and football was of the “two biggest loves – and often biggest sources of stress – in [his] life”.

“To be able to combine them in this latest shoot was a lot of fun,” he said. “That was reinforced by the fact we were able to work so closely with Hastings United to make it a reality. We absolutely love the club and they hold many of the same values we think are important surrounding the community, which we cherish so much.”

Watch the video below:

Speaking on the song itself, Wilson described ‘Let’s Get To Work’ as “a motivational song about getting a job done yourself”.

“That’s really important, especially at a time like this when you can’t rely on the government,” he said. “You’re more reliant on your friends, family and loved ones to come together, because no-one else is going to help us.”

‘Let’s Get To Work’ is the band’s first new music since the release of their second studio album, 2022’s ‘Here’s What You Could Have Won’. In a four-star review of their 2021 debut ‘This Time Next Year’, NME described the album as “full of grit, determination and blood-curdling fury”.

“A record written in the trenches of class warfare and defiantly recorded during a devastating pandemic, it’s smart, emotional and fearless,” it read.