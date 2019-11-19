King Krule shares four new tracks and announces UK tour
Is the follow-up to 'The Ooz' incoming?
King Krule has shared four new tracks via a short film called ‘Hey World’ while announcing UK and European tour dates for 2020. See the clip below along with the full live schedule.
The English musician and producer – real name Archy Marshall – teamed up with director Charlotte Patmore for the new visual project, which was shared online earlier today (November 19).
‘Hey World’ features lo-fi film footage of King Krule performing solo with an acoustic guitar. He’s later seen trekking across the countryside, making his way to various outdoor locations in which to play the new songs.
The as-yet-unreleased cuts showcased in the new clip are ‘Perfecto Miserable’, ‘Alone, Omen 3’, ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’ & ‘Energy Fleets’. It’s not yet known whether these will feature on the artist’s upcoming fourth album, which will follow on from 2017’s ‘The Ooz‘.
The new material also comes alongside an announcement of live shows for next year. King Krule hits the road for a European tour in March, which will see him stop off in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, and London. Further dates will follow in the US across April.
Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (November 22) from 10 am.
See King Krule’s full 2020 tour dates below:
3 March – Brussels, A.B
4 March – Paris, L’Olympia
5 March – Amsterdam, Melkweg
7 March – Copenhagen, K.B Hallen
8 March – Berlin, Columbiahalle
19 March – Dublin, Olympia
21 March – Glasgow, Barrowland
22 March – Manchester, Albert Hall
24 March – London, O2 Academy Brixton
2 April – Dallas TX, House of Blues
3 April – Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall
4 April – Austin TX, Stubbs Waller Creek
7 April – Los Angeles CA, Hollywood Palladium
8 April – Oakland CA, Fox Theatre
10 April – Seattle WA, Showbox Sodo
11 April – Portland OR, Roseland Theatre
14 April – Minneapolis MN, First Avenue
15 April – Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre
17 April – Toronto ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
18 April – Montreal QC, Mtelus
19 April – Boston MA, House of Blues
21 April – Philadelphia PA, Union Transfer
22 April – Washington DC, 9.30 Club
24 April – Brooklyn NY, Kings Theatre
Back in September, King Krule joined forces with English rapper Jadasea on ‘Half-life’.