King Krule shares four new tracks and announces UK tour

Is the follow-up to 'The Ooz' incoming?

King Krule has shared four new tracks via a short film called ‘Hey World’ while announcing UK and European tour dates for 2020. See the clip below along with the full live schedule.

The English musician and producer – real name Archy Marshall – teamed up with director Charlotte Patmore for the new visual project, which was shared online earlier today (November 19).

‘Hey World’ features lo-fi film footage of King Krule performing solo with an acoustic guitar. He’s later seen trekking across the countryside, making his way to various outdoor locations in which to play the new songs.

The as-yet-unreleased cuts showcased in the new clip are ‘Perfecto Miserable’, ‘Alone, Omen 3’, ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’ & ‘Energy Fleets’. It’s not yet known whether these will feature on the artist’s upcoming fourth album, which will follow on from 2017’s ‘The Ooz‘.

The new material also comes alongside an announcement of live shows for next year. King Krule hits the road for a European tour in March, which will see him stop off in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, and London. Further dates will follow in the US across April.

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (November 22) from 10 am.

See King Krule’s full 2020 tour dates below:

3 March – Brussels, A.B

4 March – Paris, L’Olympia

5 March – Amsterdam, Melkweg

7 March – Copenhagen, K.B Hallen

8 March – Berlin, Columbiahalle

19 March – Dublin, Olympia

21 March – Glasgow, Barrowland

22 March – Manchester, Albert Hall

24 March – London, O2 Academy Brixton

2 April – Dallas TX, House of Blues

3 April – Houston TX, White Oak Music Hall

4 April – Austin TX, Stubbs Waller Creek

7 April – Los Angeles CA, Hollywood Palladium

8 April – Oakland CA, Fox Theatre

10 April – Seattle WA, Showbox Sodo

11 April – Portland OR, Roseland Theatre

14 April – Minneapolis MN, First Avenue

15 April – Chicago IL, Riviera Theatre

17 April – Toronto ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

18 April – Montreal QC, Mtelus

19 April – Boston MA, House of Blues

21 April – Philadelphia PA, Union Transfer

22 April – Washington DC, 9.30 Club

24 April – Brooklyn NY, Kings Theatre

Back in September, King Krule joined forces with English rapper Jadasea on ‘Half-life’.