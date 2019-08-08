The moral is: Watch out for stalkers

King Princess has released a wild video for her new single ‘Prophet’, which can be seen below.

The video sees King Princess perform the song as a construction worker, lounge singer and American footballer. But, throughout the video, a stalker lurks in the background.

He films her playing football, and is one of the waiters at the lounge bar King Princess sings at.

At the end of the video, her stalker bakes her into a cake – which is then eaten by a waiting crowd.

‘Prophet’ is the latest preview of King Princess’ debut album ‘Cheap Queen’, due out in autumn.

The album will be released on Zelig Records, a label owned by Mark Ronson. During King Princess’ show at Glastonbury in June, Ronson guested during her show – while dressed as King Princess. She is one of the guests on Ronson’s album ‘Late Night Feelings’, singing on the track ‘Pieces Of Us’.

King Princess recently released another new song, ‘Mary-Luiz (Plz Plz)’, which is inspired by a scene starring Meryl Streep in the recent second season of Big Little Lies.

The song is inspired by a scene in which Streep’s character Mary-Louise Wright is seen screaming at a dinner table.

King Princess plays at Reading And Leeds Festival on August 24-25. She will play on the Radio 1 stage on the days co-headlined by Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots. She then heads out on a major North American tour from September to January, with no further UK or Ireland dates announced so far.