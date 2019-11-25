Trending:

Watch King Princess perform ‘1950’ and ‘Hit the Back’ in her ‘SNL’ debut

She joined Will Ferrell who hosted episode 878 of the comedy series

King Princess served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend – watch her performances below.

Joining Will Ferrell, who returned to host the show for a fifth time, King Princess performed her debut single ‘1950’ along with ‘Hit the Back’ from her recently released album, ‘Cheap Queen’.

In a four-star NME review, Thomas Hobb said of Mikaela Straus and ‘Cheap Queen’: “The Mark Ronson-endorsed New Yorker recalibrates the traditional love song for an LGBTQ audience and her debut studio album soars at its most experimental.”

Watch clips of King Princess’ SNL performances below:

Last month, King Princess reunited with Mark Ronson, super-producer and founder of her label Zelig Records, for a cover of The Turtles’ ‘Happy Together’.

The pair previously collaborated on ‘Pieces Of Us’, a cut from Ronson’s latest record ‘Late Night Feelings’. Their remake of the 1967 Turtles hit was recorded for Tiffany & Co.’s latest campaign for its new line of fragrance, Tiffany & Love.

Meanwhile, Big Little Lies has many fans, including Mikaela Straus, who flipped a scene from the popular TV show and turned it into a techno banger this summer.

Taking her Big Little Lies fandom to the next level, she sampled a moment from season two for her latest record, ‘Mary-Luiz (Plz Plz)’.