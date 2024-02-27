Watch Kings Of Leon’s rousing performance of ‘Mustang’ on ‘Fallon’

Kings Of Leon performed their explosive new single ‘Mustang’ on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – check it out below.

The band dropped the first single from their forthcoming ninth studio album, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ (pre-order/pre-save here), last week. The LP will serve as the follow-up to 2021’s ‘When You See Yourself’.

They brought the energetic new track to the stage on the US talk show yesterday (February 26), ahead of a world tour kicking off this year that includes dates across North America and the UK and Ireland.

Watch the performance below.

“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” frontman Caleb Followill said of the new album in a statement, while bandmate Nathan Followill agreed, adding: “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable… I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

As teased in a press release, the will see Kings Of Leon “unified in vision and purpose, freed from stress, and basking in an atmosphere of positivity”.

The band first teased news of their new single ‘Mustang’ during their first live show of 2024 in Mexico last month, hinting to fans that new material was on the way.

The songs on the new album were written during the process of them transitioning between labels, meaning there was less pressure to deliver new material.

“We had no label pressure or anything like that,” Jared Followill explained. “It was like we were playing with house money. It gave us the freedom to try to do something great without having to think about anything else except for the music.”

“We were able to curate it to exactly what we wanted it to be,” Nathan agreed. “That was a big positive for us.”

Along with the wave of recent announcements, Kings Of Leon will also headline BST Hyde Park this summer.