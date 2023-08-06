Watch Knocked Loose’s Bryan Garris join Thirty Seconds To Mars for ‘The Kill’ at Lollapalooza

Thirty Seconds To Mars brought out Knocked Loose frontman Bryan Garris at Lollapalooza on Friday (August 4) – check out footage below.

Garris lent his screams to the Jared Leto-fronted band’s 2006 hit ‘The Kill’ at the Chicagoan festival, which concludes today (August 6).

“I sang the kill with 30 seconds to mars today,” Garris tweeted after the set – check out fan-filmed footage of his and Leto’s collaboration below.

I sang the kill with 30 seconds to mars today — Bry (@BryanGarris_) August 5, 2023

Lollapalooza isn’t the first mainstream pop festival Knocked Loose have been at this year – they made headlines when footage of their performance at Coachella went viral, and they also performed at Bonnaroo. Later this month, they will be returning to the UK and taking on Reading and Leeds.

Garris acknowledged this in a further post on Twitter. “Important weekend. This year we have invaded a lot of the mainstream pop festivals. Starting with @coachella, then @Bonnaroo, and now @lollapalooza. We don’t fit in, we don’t belong, we don’t care. Every set has been amazing, every scene has been welcoming,” he wrote.

Important weekend. This year we have invaded a lot of the mainstream pop festivals. Starting with @coachella , then @Bonnaroo , and now @lollapalooza . We don’t fit in, we don’t belong, we don’t care. Every set has been amazing, every scene has been welcoming. pic.twitter.com/791k6jgEhS — Bry (@BryanGarris_) August 3, 2023

Elsewhere at this year’s Lollapalooza, The 1975‘s Matty Healy seemed to poke fun at the band’s current Malaysian controversy during their headlining set. While performing ‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’ during their set at this year’s edition of the music festival, Healy said: “You want my travel tip? Don’t go to…” before getting cut off by the start of the track.

He also met his “hero”, Blink-182‘s Tom Delonge, when he noticed him watching The 1975’s set from the photo pit and ran down to give him a hug during ‘Robbers’.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter has treated the crowd at this year’s Lollapalooza to a cover of ABBA‘s ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’, dedicating the song to her two cats, Benny and Björn.

Lollapalooza 2023 concludes today (August 6) with headline performances from Lana Del Rey and Red Hot Chili Peppers.