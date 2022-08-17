Watch Korn reunite with Evanescence’s Amy Lee to perform ‘Freak On A Leash’

Korn reunited with Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee last night (August 16) to perform their 2007 version of the former’s ‘Freak On A Leash’ – watch fan-shot footage below.

The two bands kicked off their joint US tour at the Ball Arena in Denver yesterday, with both performing hits from the respective back catalogues.

At the end of Korn’s set, Lee joined the band for a live rendition of their 2007 MTV Unplugged collaboration – a take on Korn’s 1998 track ‘Freak On A Leash’, which featured on their album ‘Follow The Leader’.

You can watch fan-shot footage of Korn and Lee performing ‘Freak On A Leash’ below.

The two bands will continue their tour at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre tomorrow night (August 18), and wrap up their jaunt in Washington on September 16. Any remaining tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Last month, Korn and Evanescence made an appearance at the 2022 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival alongside Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin.

The three-day event took place at the Ohio State Reformatory, an old prison that was made famous in the film The Shawshank Redemption. Other acts on the bill included Lamb of God, Papa Roach, Three Days Grace, Seether, Code Orange, Sleeping With Sirens, Lacuna Coil and more.

Korn recently released their new album ‘Requiem’, which was their 14th studio effort. In a review of the album, NME said: “‘Requiem’ has brought something new to a discography that, until now, has been an exploration of human suffering. It’s led to the band’s most nuanced record to date.”

Elsewhere, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Fatboy Slim, Jewel and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale all provided interviews for the recent Netflix Woodstock ‘99 documentary series Clusterfuck.