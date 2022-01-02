Watch Kylie Minogue and Years & Years countdown to 2022 with ‘A Second To Midnight’

Kylie Minogue was joined by Years & Years for a performance of ‘A Second To Midnight’ that was aired just before the New Year’s Eve fireworks display on BBC One – watch the video below.

Performed as part of the Olly Alexander-hosted The Big New Years And Years Eve Party, ‘A Second To Midnight’ saw Kylie joined by Alexander for a run through of their disco-inspired collaboration. During the song, the pair were joined by a handful of backing dancers, all wearing Olly Alexander and Kylie Minogue masks.

Speaking about the show to BBC News, Alexander said: “I feel very lucky to be doing it. It’s such an honour to bring in the New Year with everyone watching. I feel very privileged and excited.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he called Minogue a “Superstar. Legend. I first met her in 2015 when we supported her show. Over the years I’ve kind of wheedled my way in, so that I’m actually her friend.”

Watch Kylie perform ‘A Second To Midnight” with Years & Years below.

During the show, Years & Years also performed ‘Sanctify’ and ‘Sweet Talker’ before teaming up with Pet Shop Boys for covers of ‘It’s A Sin’ and ‘Dreamland’.

Ahead of the performance on New Year’s Eve, Kylie released the Jodie Harsh remix of ‘A Second To Midnight’.

‘A Second To Midnight’ originally featured on the expanded edition of Minogue’s 15th album ‘Disco’, which was released last year ‘Disco: Guest List Edition’ also featured new tracks ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ (featuring Gloria Gaynor) and ‘Kiss Of Life’ (featuring Jessie Ware).

Speaking about their collaboration, Years & Years’ Olly Alexander said: “Working with Kylie was a literal dream come true. Her music has consistently inspired me since I was a kid, she is a true icon I am pinching myself this actually happened!!”