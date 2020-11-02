Watch Kylie Minogue perform ‘Say Something’ with The House Gospel Choir in ‘Infinite Disco’ preview

Kylie Minogue has shared a preview of her forthcoming ‘Infinite Disco’ livestream, with a performance of single ‘Say Something’ with The House Gospel Choir.

The clip premiered simultaneously yesterday (November 1) on the Season 2 premiere of Australian ABC TV show The Sound and internationally on YouTube. Kylie performed at the front of a massive, blue and red-lit stage space, dressed in a golden robe while the choir lent their voices to the track’s chorus – watch it below.

Advertisement

It’s not the first live performance of ‘Say Something’ from Kylie this year, despite coronavirus restrictions. Back in September, she performed the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon against a VHS-style intergalactic green screen.

The full Kylie: Infinite Disco show will stream on November 7 from 8pm AEDT, a day after the arrival of her 15th studio album, ‘Disco’.

According to a statement, Kylie’s performance will take place in a “visual world” imagined by herself and creative collaborators Studio Moross and Sinclair/Wilkinson.

The concert will feature a number of tracks from the forthcoming record, as well as some classic hits. The songs that will be performed in the livestream have been re-arranged specifically for the show. ‘Say Something’ appeared to be largely the same as its single version, bar the gospel singers.

To date, Kylie has also shared the singles ‘I Love It’ and ‘Magic’ from ‘Disco’.