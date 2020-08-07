Watch Kylie Minogue’s sparkling new video for ‘Say Something’

Kylie Minogue has released the music video for her new song ‘Say Something’ two weeks after the song was first released – watch the video below.

The visuals for the first single to be lifted from her upcoming new album ‘Disco’ stick to the titular theme and was directed by Sophie Miller.

The singer and her dancers can be seen moving around in front of a galactic backdrop, with the pop singer performing while posing on a horse statue. Watch it above now.

The song itself was produced by Minogue’s longtime collaborator Biff Stannard. “Love is love/ It never ends/ Can we all be as one again?” she sings on the track.

The pop icon, who released her last record ‘Golden’ in 2018, revealed back in May that her upcoming 15th record would contain “grown-up disco”.

The project’s official artwork began circulating via social media on July 21 after appearing on Amazon.

In May, Minogue discussed how working on new material during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown has been beneficial to her health. “This time has been about trying to stay well, stay sane and appreciate the creative outlet I have with making this album,” she said.