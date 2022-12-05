Watch Labour’s Angela Rayner going for it at Manchester charity DJ event

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner took to the decks at a charity event in Manchester over the weekend.

The battle of the DJs event was organised to raise money for the homeless in Manchester, with Rayner competing against fellow MPs Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram.

Manchester’s Depot Mayfield, home of The Warehouse Project, hosted the charity event, raising over £20,000 for A Bed Every Night which aims to provide a bed and personal support for anyone who is sleeping rough.

Rayner played a number of classics during her set, including N-Trance’s ‘Set You Free’. She later posted a clip on Instagram that showed her singing along to the track, while the audience partied on.

She wrote in the caption: “Just can’t be doing a DJ set without a bit of Oldham’s very own N-Trance! #OnlyLoveCanSetYouFree”

“It was just an epic night, with a really positive vibe,” said Tim Heatley, Chair of the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity (via Mixmag). “We can’t thank everyone enough who gave up their time and showed up to support a really worthy cause.”

He continued: “Those on the decks were all on top form and it means a lot that so many people continue to get behind our efforts to support people at risk of homelessness when they need it most.

“To everyone who turned out, bought a drink, made a donation and danced all night – a massive thank you.”

In other recent Labour news, Eddie Izzard announced her intention to join the race to become the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central in October.

“I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central to support the city that supported me, to take the fight to the Tories and get Keir Starmer into Number 10,” Izzard said in an announcement video.

This comes after current MP Paul Blomfield confirmed in February he would be standing down at the next election, which is scheduled for January 2025, unless an earlier one is called.