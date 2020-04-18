Watch Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together at Home’ coronavirus charity special live here

Global Citizen are currently live-streaming their Lady Gaga-curated One World: Together At Home coronavirus charity special – you can watch it below.

Hosted by US talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, the virtual concert is powered by the UN Foundation and is being put on in support of the COVID-19 Response Fund and to celebrate health workers around the world.

Taking place tonight (April 18), an adapted version of the concert will be broadcast on BBC One tomorrow (April 19), featuring exclusive performances from British artists such as Little Mix, Sir Tom Jones and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man,and interviews with workers on the frontline.

Advertisement

The musical lineup includes Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Lizzo, J Balvin, Elton John, John Legend and more.

You can stream the One World: Together At Home virtual gig below:

Other names set to appear include David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Shah Rukh Khan and Sesame Street cast members.

So far, Global Citizen has raised over $30 million for the WHO’s coronavirus response efforts.

Meanwhile, the mayors of New York and Los Angeles have said that live concerts and festivals are unlikely to return until 2021, as the US remains in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “It’s difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year.”