Watch Lady Gaga sing the US national anthem during Joe Biden’s inauguration

Lady Gaga performed the US national anthem during Joe Biden‘s presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C. today (January 20) – you can watch her stirring performance below.

Gaga performed ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ at the US Capitol ahead of Biden being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

You can watch Gaga, who was accompanied by the United States Marine Band, performing the US national anthem below.

Lady Gaga sings the US national anthem at the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/rkHtZRRNH2 pic.twitter.com/GVvXy1QJ1d — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021

Following Gaga’s rendition of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’, Jennifer Lopez performed a passionate medley of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and ‘America The Beautiful’ ahead of Biden being sworn in.

The singer also declared “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” in Spanish during her performance.

You can watch Lopez’s performance blow.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez performs "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful," at the inauguration.https://t.co/WegAJRvMdn pic.twitter.com/GACVPK4t94 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2021

Gaga supported the Biden campaign ahead of November’s presidential election, appearing at a special drive-in event for Biden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she gave a speech and performed ‘Shallow’ and ‘Yoü and I’.

In a message which she shared on her social media channels yesterday (January 19), Gaga expressed her desire for today’s inauguration ceremony to mark “a day of peace for all Americans”.

“A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

Later tonight, a TV special, Celebrating America, will air in the US featuring the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters and Demi Lovato.