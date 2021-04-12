Watch Lamb Of God cover Bad Brains with Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler

Bad Brains classic ‘I Against I’ has been covered by Lamb Of God with special guest Jason Aalon Butler from Fever 333.

The quarantine performance was recorded from the artists’ respective homes – check it out below.

“The idea to cover I Against I goes back at least 20 years to a camping trip the band was on,” Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God explained.

​“Mark [Morton, guitar] and I were sitting in the back of our buddy’s Jeep ripping through the mountains, Bad Brains was cranking on the stereo, and I was singing along to that particular song. Mark looked over at me and said, ​’We should cover that tune.’

He added: “I saw FEVER 333 for the first time at the Sonic Temple fest – I had never listened to them, but I was blown away by their live show. I remember thinking, ​‘Man, these dudes are wild; their energy reminds me of the punk shows I saw in the ​’80s and I’ve been friends with those dudes from that day.

“I even texted Darryl from Bad Brains that afternoon to tell him to check them out. It was only natural to ask Jason to join us and bring that energy to this song by the almighty Bad Brains, my favourite band of all time.”

Of the cover, Butler added: “It is truly an honour to be a part of this one as I have the utmost respect for Randy and the boys since becoming homies after having my mind blown when I looked over at the side of the stage at Sonic Temple Fest and saw him watching us play.

“It’s been a pleasure getting to know him and an honour to rock LoG celebrating one of the most important punk rock/musical acts of all time, Bad Brains. From legends to legends to the student. All love.”

Jason Aalon Butler is the latest artist to take part in NME‘s In Conversation series. In the interview, which you can watch in full above, Butler discusses, among other things, the rock and metal scene’s “performative” efforts towards supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“People talk so loudly about wanting to change, how they saw the wrong that they were perpetuating for fucking decades,” he said. “They talked about it, they acknowledged it, then when it came to putting in the work and coming to the table with solutions, a lot of these people are nowhere to be found.”