Watch Lana Del Rey cover Ariana Grande’s ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’

Stunning.

Lana Del Rey has delivered her own inimitable take on Ariana Grande‘s ‘break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored’, during an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Instead of giving it her own Californian twist, Del Rey’s take on the ‘Thank U, Next’ track is largely faithful to the original and comes after she admitted to being a huge fan of Grande’s music.

“I thought about sending her a screenshot of a list of preferred covers I was sent, which had about seven of her songs on it, so she wouldn’t just think I was a mega-fan,” Del Rey confessed to host Clara Amfo.

A snippet of the performance can be watched below, while the whole thing can be watched at approximately the 2.08.42 mark here. She also delivered her previously released cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin Time’. The performance later got the thumbs up from Grande herself.

It follows the release of Del Rey’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell‘ – her sixth album which arrived at the end of last month.

“That she veers from the ultra-modern to references to Sylvia Plath and photographer Slim Aarons, and from Laurel Canyon folk to trembling psych solos, on an album named after American author and illustrator Norman Rockwell only seem to prove the point she’s trying to make in her Twitter bio,” NME’s five star review stated.

Lana Del Rey is large – she contains multitudes, and the way she balances and embodies them on her fifth album is nothing short of stunning.”