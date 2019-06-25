Watch Lana Del Rey debut her Sublime cover live in Dublin

She also announced that ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ will arrive in a few months’ time

On Saturday (June 22), Lana Del Rey treated a Dublin crowd to the first-ever live performance of her cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’.

Backed by two dancers and a live band, the pop star debuted her cover of the Long Beach band’s 1996 single, with fans cheering and screaming as she hit the falsetto towards the end of the song. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance here:

Del Rey also told the crowd that her highly anticipated sixth studio album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, will arrive in two months’ time. Watch a clip of the announcement here:

Just under 20,000 fans attended the concert, which took place a day after her 34th birthday, at Dublin’s Malahide Castle, reported Independent.ie. Del Rey is currently on a festival tour in Europe.

Del Rey’s cover of the Sublime cut, released in May, will appear in a new documentary about the California ska punk band. The doc, also titled Sublime, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in April.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t listen to at least one Sublime song,” Del Rey said of her cover upon its release. “They epitomised the SoCal vibe and made a genre and sound totally their own.”