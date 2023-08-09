Watch Lana Del Rey cover Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand By Your Man’

Lana Del Rey covered Tammy Wynette’s ‘Stand By Your Man’ at a show in Arkansas last night (August 8) – check it out below.

The 1968 pop crossover song is one of the most popular and controversial country songs of all time. Co-written by Wynette and Billy Sherrill, its message that women should stay with their cheating husbands or boyfriends proved polarising against the backdrop of the fight for women’s liberation. Wynette, meanwhile, claimed she just wanted to write “a pretty love song”.

Del Rey’s song ‘Breaking Up Slowly’ from her 2021 album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club‘ makes reference to Wynette, with collaborator Nikki Lane singing: “I don’t wanna live with a life of regret/ I don’t wanna end up like Tammy Wynette.”

Check out Del Rey’s rendition of ‘Stand By Your Man’ below:

Del Rey’s Arkansas show happened shortly after the artist headlined the final day of Lollapalooza.

In a five-star review of the Chicagoan festival, NME wrote: “Del Rey embodies it too as she sings about life and death and love in a white vintage dress, and the crowd returns the words of ‘Summertime Sadness’ back to her like a choir. She jokes about being dragged off the stage because of curfew (again) as the last minutes of her set play out.

“Just like Lolla, the performance is messy and clean, immaculately planned but with space for chaos, and as she closes the festival’s 2023 offering down with “Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have”, it’s safe to say she – and the festival – are right there in that sweet spot.”

In other Lana Del Rey news, pictures of the artist modelling ponchos in a knitting book have emerged.

The photos, which were shared by a TikToker, show the singer-songwriter in a host of coloured knitted jumpers.

It is thought they were published in 2013 in a book entitled 24 Ponchos: Cozy Chill Chasers You’ll Love To Knit.