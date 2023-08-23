Watch Lana Del Rey crowd get knocked to the ground by huge energy wave at Mexico gig

New video clips have emerged from a recent Lana Del Rey concert in Mexico, which shows the crowd being knocked to the ground by a wave of energy.

At the concert at the Foro Sol in Mexico City last week (August 15), the singer was performing as part of her ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd‘ tour when a ripple of energy appeared to surge through the crowd and cause a domino effect.

The incident sent rows of concertgoers to the floor, but it’s currently unclear what exactly caused the energy wave, and if any fans were injured.

You can see footage of the moment below.

Several fans at Lana Del Rey’s show in Mexico got knocked over due to a ‘domino effect’ wave in the audience. pic.twitter.com/nPbnQgRrnu — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 17, 2023

According to one theory from G. Keith Still, an expert in crowd safety and crowd risk analysis, the incident could have been caused by something called “progressive crowd collapse”.

Speaking to The Messenger, it’s caused when “the momentum of one person knocking into another increases significantly”.

He continued: “I think the phrase ‘domino effect’ is quite appropriate. If you stack dominoes up, a domino can knock over another domino one-and-a-half times its size, simply because you’re turning a potential energy into kinetic energy. You’re changing the force. So it’s very easy when you get into close proximity when the crowd is packed together to actually knock the whole thing over as one.”

Earlier this week, Lana Del Rey announced a short run of 2023 US tour dates, which will see her perform 10 shows and kicks off at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 14.

The new run of shows comes after her set at Glastonbury 2023 was abruptly cut short. After taking to the stage 30 minutes late, her set ran beyond the strict festival curfew, which meant organisers cut off her microphone and switched off screens mid-way through.

During her BST Hyde Park concert series, Del Rey addressed the set and apologised to fans who were there.

Elsewhere, Jon Batiste recently shed light on unreleased collaborations with the singer-songwriter, describing them as “beautiful”.