Watch Lana Del Rey debut six songs live at first full gig in four years

Lana Del Rey played her first full gig in four years last night (May 27) – watch her debut six new songs live at a Brazil show below.

On Saturday night, Lana headlined the MITA Festival in Rio de Janeiro, debuting songs from her most recent album and from earlier in her discography.

During the show, she debuted four songs from her ninth LP ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’, released earlier this year, playing its title track, ‘A&W’, ‘The Grants’ and ‘Candy Necklace’.

Also aired for the first time was ‘Arcadia’ from ‘Blue Banisters’, another of the three albums released since her last live gig.

She then also played ‘Flipside’ from 2014’s ‘Ultraviolence’ live for the first time ever.

See the full setlist from the show and clips of the performance below.

Lana Del Rey played:

‘A&W’

‘Young And Beautiful’

‘Bartender’

‘The Grants’

‘Flipside’

‘Pretty When You Cry’

‘Cherry’

‘Ride’

‘Born To Die’

‘Blue Jeans’

‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

‘Arcadia’

‘Ultraviolence’

‘White Mustang’

‘Candy Necklace’

‘Venice Bitch’

‘Diet Mtn Dew’

‘Summertime Sadness’

‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

‘Video Games’

Elsewhere this summer, Del Rey is due to deliver a headline performance on the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2023. During a recent interview, the artist said it was “unfathomable” to her that she has such a prominent slot at the legendary festival.

Following that show, Del Rey will top the bill on the final day of this summer’s BST Hyde Park concert series in London.

Earlier this month, the singer shared a previously-unreleased song called ‘Say Yes To Heaven’. Recorded back in 2013, the standalone track was originally intended to feature on the singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘Ultraviolence’, which was released the following year.