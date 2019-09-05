Watch Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff perform ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ acoustic for fans

A beautiful rendition.

Last night saw Lana Del Rey team up with Jack Antonoff to deliver an acoustic performance of ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ via Instagram live. Check it out below.

The title track from Del Rey’s recent and acclaimed sixth album was performed in rehearsal with the record’s co-writer and co-producer Antonoff in a stripped back fashion for fans viewing via social media, suggesting that this may be how the song is delivered at upcoming tour dates.

The pair also took the time to answer questions from fans, which you can check out below.

In praising the album as well as Antonoff’s contributions in our five-star review of the record NME wrote: “Overall, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ isn’t a surprising record – it’s a logical next step for Del Rey to take in a journey that’s seen her grow from hip-hop-flecked pop to bohemian folk. It would be easy for it to feel like Lana Del Rey-by-numbers but she avoids that trap by making something filled with beauty that subtly moves her sound on, ushering her into territory marked “timeless”.”

“For anyone who thought her team-up with Jack Antonoff, a now omnipresent figure in big female pop records (Taylor Swift, Lorde) and this album’s producer, would mean the Bleachers frontman’s brand of crystalline euphoria being injected into the mix, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Everything here feels entirely Lana, exactly as you’d want.”

As well as revealing that she hopes to collaborate with The National in future, Del Rey shared the news that she has already started work on her next album – with ‘White Hot Forever’ expected to arrive in 2020.