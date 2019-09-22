Watch Lana Del Rey perform Leonard Cohen’s ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’ on first night of ‘NFR’ tour

She was joined by the late musician's son, Adam Cohen

Lana Del Rey kicked off her ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ tour last night (September 21) and during her set she performed a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’.

Opening the tour in New York at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Del Rey was accompanied by the late musician’s son, Adam Cohen, as she performed the 1974 song.

‘Chelsea Hotel #2’ originally appeared on Cohen’s album ‘New Skin for the Old Ceremony’.

Elsewhere in the set, Del Rey covered Sublime‘s ‘Doin’ Time’ and was joined by Sean Lennon for their duet ‘Tomorrow Never Came’.

Watch the performance of ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’ below:

Lana Del Rey’s setlist:

‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

‘Bartender’ (live debut)

‘Chelsea Hotel #2’ (Leonard Cohen cover) (with Adam Cohen)

‘Born to Die’

‘Blue Jeans’

‘Cherry’

‘White Mustang’

‘Pretty When You Cry’

‘Change’ / ‘Black Beauty’ / ‘Young and Beautiful’

‘Ride’ (with ‘God Knows I Tried’ outro)

‘Tomorrow Never Came’ (with Sean Lennon)

‘Video Games’

‘Mariners Apartment Complex’

‘Summertime Sadness’

‘Doin’ Time’ (Sublime cover)

‘Off to the Races’

‘Shades of Cool’

‘Venice Bitch’

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has revealed that she has started on her next album, ‘White Hot Fever’, with a release date slated for next year.

The singer released her sixth album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ last month (August 30), which NME has hailed as “stunning”, but already has her sights set on what’s next.