Watch Lana Del Rey perform ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ on ‘Fallon’

Lana Del Rey has performed ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking her first US television appearance in nine years.

The pre-recorded performance was filmed in an unnamed dive bar, backed by a band and backup singers.

Watch Lana Del Rey’s performance below:

‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ was released in October and is lifted from Lana Del Rey’s forthcoming record, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, set for release in 2021. The LP will be a follow-up to Del Rey’s acclaimed album, ‘Normal Fucking Rockwell!’, which earned five stars from NME upon its release.

Since releasing ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, Del Rey has released a number of covers, including one of the Gershwin standard ‘Summertime’. Funds raised from the cover are being directed towards the Los Angeles and New York Philharmonic orchestras during the coronavirus pandemic.

Del Rey also performed a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which originally appeared in the musical Carousel. The cover has since been released on a limited-edition 7″ vinyl through the Liverpool FC store. Proceeds are being directed to the Liverpool FC Foundation charity.

Del Rey also released her poetry book and accompanying audiobook, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, in July.