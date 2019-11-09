Watch Lana Del Rey perform with Lucy Dacus and Best Coast during Chicago tour stop

And the live duets on Del Rey's 'The Norman Fucking Rockwell!' tour keep on coming...

Lana Del Rey shared the stage with Lucy Dacus and Best Coast last night (November 8) during the Chicago stop of her ‘The Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ tour.

Opening up for Del Rey at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, Dacus later joined the ‘Blue Jeans’ singer during her set to perform a duet of her song ‘Night Shift’.

Earlier in the evening, Del Rey invited Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino to join her on stage. Together the pair sang ‘When I’m With You’ before Cosentino was given the floor for a solo performance of ‘Up All Night’.

This isn’t the first time that Del Rey has brought out a guest musician during her ‘The Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ tour.

Last month, she surprised fans by bringing out folk icon Joan Baez to perform two tracks. Before that she performed a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’ with the late musician’s son, Adam Cohen.

Watch clips of Del Rey’s performances with Lucy Dacus and Bethany Cosentino below:

Lana Del Rey’s ‘The Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ Chicago set list:

‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’

‘Bartender’

‘For Free’ (Joni Mitchell cover)

‘When I’m With You’ (Best Coast cover) (with Bethany Cosentino)

‘Up All Night’ (Best Coast cover) (Bethany Cosentino solo, Lana sat out)

‘Born to Die’

‘Blue Jeans’

‘Cherry’

‘White Mustang’

‘Pretty When You Cry’

‘Change’ / ‘Black Beauty’ / ‘Young and Beautiful’ / ‘Ride’

‘Video Games’

‘Cinnamon Girl’

‘Night Shift’ (Lucy Dacus cover) (with Lucy Dacus)

‘Summertime Sadness’

‘Doin’ Time’ (Sublime cover)

‘Off to the Races’

‘Venice Bitch’

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has said that she wants to collaborate with The National.

Asked who she’d like to be her next collaborator in an interview, the singer replied: “Well, I really like The National. His voice, I think about it… a lot.”

“Every time a song is playing and I’m like, who’s that? It’s always them,” she finished.