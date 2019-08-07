The ceremony took place yesterday

Lana Del Rey has presented Guillermo Del Toro with his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame – see footage of the moment below.

The ‘Born To Die’ singer recently contributed a song to the director’s new film, Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark. She offered up a cover of ‘Season Of The Witch’ for the project, which was originally recorded by ’60s folk icon Donovan.

During yesterday’s Walk Of Fame ceremony (August 6), Del Rey joined filmmaker J.J. Abrams in honouring Del Toro. Taking to the podium, the singer hugged the producer before hailing his “unique style of storytelling” and saying that “being different is to be celebrated”.

Del Rey went on to describe Del Toro as “a man who is as kind as he is deep and as wise as he is fun”.

“In a culture of sameness, he is completely himself, and that’s the greatest lesson I get from all of his tales,” Del Rey added. You can watch the full speech from around the 8:30 mark on the above video (via Variety).

Del Toro, who is the 2,669th person to be honoured with a Walk Of Fame star, is best known for his movies Pan’s Labyrinth, Pacific Rim, Blade II, Hellboy and The Shape of Water. The latter bagged four Oscars at the 2018 Academy awards.

Earlier this week, Del Rey took to social media to share a snippet of her new cover while also promoting Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark.

“Excited for you to see this amazing film and to share my new cover of ‘Season Of The Witch’,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to give Guillermo his star tomorrow!!”

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has shared a preview of ‘Looking For America’, a song she wrote in the aftermath of last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Del Rey is due to release her new album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’, on August 30. Its tracklist and artwork were unveiled online last week.