Watch Lana Del Rey recite new poem ‘Salamander’

Lana Del Rey has shared a new video that sees her reciting a poem from her spoken-word album, ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’.

Released on Tuesday (July 28), the ‘Video Games’ singer’s new poetry album is set to the music of Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, who previously teamed up with Del Rey on her sixth studio album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’.

“They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are,” Del Rey said of her poems.

Today (August 2), she’s shared a video of her performing her poem ‘Salamander’. You can watch it below.

Del Rey’s ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’ will be followed up by a hardcover book version featuring more of her written work on September 29. Vinyl, CD and cassette versions are also due to be released.

Back in May, Del Rey released a statement on Mother’s Day – celebrated on May 10 in the US – saying it “isn’t always the peaceful day some people hope it is.”

Taking to Twitter, Del Rey opened up by acknowledging that the celebratory day is “challenging for a multitude of reasons” including “traumas, disappointments of not being a mother [and] rifts with blood mothers”.

“So on this day as I always do every Mother’s Day, I want to send my love out to all my sisters in the world who aren’t quite where they thought they would be this Mother’s Day, and to all of my sisters who are blissfully happy as well,” she said.