Watch Lana Del Rey sing new song with Nikki Lane and Sierra Ferrell, ‘Prettiest Girl In Country Music’

Lana Del Rey has performed a new song with country singers Nikki Lane and Sierra Ferrell, titled ‘Prettiest Girl In Country Music’.

Del Rey made a guest appearance during Lane’s show in Austin, Texas, over the weekend, where the trio sang the track for the first time. Speaking to the audience about the song, Del Rey said that she was inspired by a story Lane had told her about being hit on by an older man.

“Nikki told me a little story about him about he had a little meeting with her and he crept a little too close to her, and he said, ‘How does it feel to be the prettiest girl in country music?’ and I was like, ‘Bleh!’,” she explained, adding, “So immediately I wrote a little chorus and then we expanded.”

Watch the footage – captured by a fan – below:

It’s the second new Del Rey song fans have been treated to recently, with the singer sharing ‘Watercolor Eyes’ last week. The slow-burning ballad marked her first release for the year, and featured in Sunday night’s (January 23) episode of Euphoria.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Miles Kane and Del Rey had worked on an album’s worth of unreleased material together. Kane – whose fourth album ‘Change The Show’ arrived on January 21 – said in a recent interview that the material had been recorded during studio sessions for his 2018 track ‘Loaded’, and again last year, while adding vocals to Del Rey’s ‘Dealer’.

“There’s quite a lot, y’know,” he said. “Probably enough for an album, we’d still need to finish some bits off, but there’s definitely some completed tunes.”

A Del Rey quote recently ended up in an unlikely place, being shared as part of a US Army recruitment campaign. A post uploaded to Twitter on Saturday (January 22) featured the line “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever’ – Lana Del Rey,” alongside an image of a female soldier crawling through sand.

People were quick to mock the unusual pairing, with Lucy Dacus writing: “I would like to thank this post for convincing me to get a lobotomy.”