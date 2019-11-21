Watch Lana Del Rey team up with The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser to cover Bob Dylan

It's the latest high profile cover from her...

Lana Del Rey has teamed up with former Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser to cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right’ – marking the latest illustrious duet on her US tour.

As she performed in Nashville on Tuesday evening, Del Rey surprised fans by inviting Leithauser to the stage. The pair performed Dylan’s 1963 tune ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright’ for the crowd at Music City.

“Singing w Lana tonight in Nashville,” Leithauser wrote on Instagram. “Thanks for having me.”

It comes after the ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!‘ singer shared the stage with Lucy Dacus and Best Coast earlier this month during the Chicago stop of her ‘The Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ tour.

Opening up for Del Rey at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom, Dacus later joined the ‘Blue Jeans’ singer during her set to perform a duet of her song ‘Night Shift’.

Later in the evening, Del Rey invited Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino to join her on stage. Together the pair sang ‘When I’m With You’ before Cosentino was given the floor for a solo performance of ‘Up All Night’.

Last month, she also surprised fans by bringing out folk icon Joan Baez to perform two tracks. Before that she performed a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’ with the late musician’s son, Adam Cohen.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has also said that she wants to collaborate with The National.

Asked who she’d like to be her next collaborator in an interview, the singer replied: “Well, I really like The National. His voice, I think about it… a lot.”

“Every time a song is playing and I’m like, who’s that? It’s always them,” she finished.