Watch Lana Del Rey’s wistful new video for ‘White Dress’

Lana Del Rey has shared a new video for her track ‘White Dress’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The song features on her new album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, which was released earlier today (March 19) after several delays.

In the video, which was directed by Constellation Jones, a woman skates down an open road in the desert, with the camera frequently cutting to Del Rey who is seen with her arm in a sling. In an Instagram post last year, she explained: “Don’t think that the fact I’m wearing a cast is symbolic for anything other than thinking I was still a pro figure skater.”

She continued: “I wiped out on my beautiful skates before the video even began after a long day of figure eights and jumps in the twilight of the dezert.”

According to a press release, the ‘White Dress’ video was “inspired by the work of famed director David Lynch”. Watch it below now.

‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ was co-written by Del Rey and Jack Antonoff, with the latter also serving as producer. It features collaborations with rising Arizona singer-songwriter Zella Day, Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering and country singer Nikki Lane.

In a five-star review of the album, NME called it “a reminder that, more than just being influenced by the likes of Joan Baez and Stevie Nicks, she’s now on a par with them”.

“Lana Del Rey is at the peak of her game – just don’t expect her to come down anytime soon.”

Del Rey has also teased two more records recently. Last year, she said she had recorded an album of “American standards and classics”, while in February she revealed she had made a cover album of country songs.