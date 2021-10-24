Watch Lana Del Rey’s sensual performance of ‘Arcadia’ on ‘The Late Show’

Lana Del Rey appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert overnight (October 23), performing ‘Arcadia’ from her latest album, ‘Blue Banisters’.

Appearing via a monochrome video uplink, Del Rey – accompanied only by a piano – gave a very sensual performance of the intimate ‘Arcadia’, which serves as the album’s lead single.

Watch Del Rey’s performance on The Late Show below:

Del Rey’s performance comes just as her eighth studio album was released on Friday (October 22), marking the second album from the artist this year after she dropped ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ back in March.

Earlier in the week, Del Rey shared the official music video for the album’s title track, in which she literally paints banisters blue.

As well as ‘Arcadia’, ‘Blue Banisters’ boasts previous singles ‘Wildflower’ and ‘Text Book’.

In a four-star review of ‘Blue Banisters’, NME said the singer has “never sounded better”, noting that its thematic content “does in part subtly respond to some of the criticisms Del Rey has faced over her career”.

“‘Blue Banisters’ reminds us that, beyond the social media fires and press backlashes, Del Rey is still as great as she’s always been.”