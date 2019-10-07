Watch Lana Del Rey’s surprise duet with Joan Baez

This is pretty special.

Lana Del Rey surprised fans at a recent show by bringing out folk icon Joan Baez to perform two tracks.

Performing at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley last night (October 6), Baez arrived early-on to perform ‘Diamonds & Rust’ – the title track of her 1975 album – before following it with a solo cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.’

The surprise performances continued later in the show too, when Leonard Cohen’s son Adam joined Del Rey to perform his late father’s classic ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’. This comes after Del Rey recently listed Baez as the artist she’d most like to collaborate with, alongside The National.

It follows Del Rey’s take on other tracks during the ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ tour – including her own take on Joni Mitchell’s ‘For Free’.

The singer released her sixth album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ in August 30 which was hailed by NME as “stunning”.

Our verdict stated: “That she veers from the ultra-modern to references to Sylvia Plath and photographer Slim Aarons, and from Laurel Canyon folk to trembling psych solos, on an album named after American author and illustrator Norman Rockwell only seem to prove the point she’s trying to make in her Twitter bio. Lana Del Rey is large – she contains multitudes, and the way she balances and embodies them on her fifth album is nothing short of stunning.”

In September, she released ‘Don’t Call Me Angel‘, a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus from the soundtrack of the forthcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot.