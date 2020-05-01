Watch Lars Ulrich’s sons perform epic cover of The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has shared a video of his sons performing an epic cover of The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’. You can watch it below.

Concluding an interview with Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, Ulrich asked his sons to perform the cover in a slot which is usually reserved for guests on the show.

Speaking about the moment, Ulrich told Rolling Stone: “Nobody wants a fucking drum solo” and instead asked his sons, Myles and Lane, to come up with something for the slot.

The slot saw the brothers perform a rocky version of The Beatles classic song. “There’s been some incredible versions of ‘Eleanor Rigby’ along the way, but I’m pretty sure there’s never been one that had this kind of sound, this kind of feel, this kind of energy and madness to it,” Ulrich said, who was recording the cover.

He added: “I was like, ‘You know what, boys? You done me proud.’” You can watch the cover below.

Ulrich went on: “It just feels like there’s increasingly less and less madness and unpredictability in music… And when I see that clip, it just feels, like, holy fuck, it’s like a moment.

“If they can bring that out to the world and not have it be too watered down or overproduced, then that’s certainly promising for what could come.”

Speaking about what Metallica are up to during lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Ulrich admitted the band are “trying to figure out” how to record new music in the current climate.

He added: “The people that make the software and all the stuff that we use to record are sitting right now trying to figure out how Lars and James and Kirk and Rob can make a Metallica record from four different locations in four different states.

“…That’s obviously something that we’re circling and we’re very excited about.”

He continued: “Will there be a Metallica quarantine record? I can’t tell you because I can’t tell you how long the quarantine will last, but if you and I and the rest of the world are still sitting here six months or a year from now, I can say there’s a very good chance.”