Watch the late Nipsey Hussle create new Cannabis strain in posthumous documentary

The late Nipsey Hussle can be seen creating a new Cannabis strain as part of new documentary The Marathon (Cultivation).

The film followed the late rapper, who was shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles in March 2019, as he launched his music career and opened his own dispensary, where he developed the ‘Marathon OG’ cannabis strain produced by The Cure Company.

The documentary recounts how he grew his empire alongside his music career and features contributions from the likes of Snoop Dogg.

Alongside the premiere of the documentary last Friday (May 20), yesterday (May 21) marked the grand opening of The Marathon (Collective) – a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles.

His brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom said of the opening in a statement: “This is something we always spoke about. Nipsey, Fatts, Adam, and I had a goal to get a legitimate licensed store and have our brand in other stores across the state. We’re so honoured to be able to fulfil the dream,” (via Rolling Stone).

You can check out the documentary here:

Last year, it was reported that a date had been set for the trial of Eric Holder, the man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle.

As Rolling Stone reported last September, a Los Angeles County judge initially set Holder’s trial for January 5 this year after numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the retirement of the previous judge in the trial, and the resignation of Holder’s prior lawyer – former O. J. Simpson attorney Christopher Darden – who was replaced by public defender Aaron Jansen.

It was then later moved again and now is expected to take place this June.

Holder has pleaded not guilty to the charges – one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of felony possession of a firearm.

Since his death, Hussle has appeared on numerous posthumous releases, including Big Sean‘s ‘Deep Reverence’, ‘What It Feels Like’ with Jay-Z and a remix of Maroon 5’s ‘Memories’ that also featured his ‘FDT’ collaborator YG.