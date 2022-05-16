Watch Latto make Billboard Music Awards debut with ‘Big Energy’ performance

Latto made her debut appearance at the Billboard Music Awards tonight (May 15), bringing her single ‘Big Energy’ to the stage.

The annual awards ceremony is underway at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena and is being hosted by Diddy.

Latto, who was nominated for Top Rap Female Artist, took over the venue’s stage for her performance, joined by dancers dressed in silver. “I need y’all on your feet right now,” she told the crowd at one point.

Advertisement

She started and ended the performance standing in the centre of a silver ring decorated with stars. Watch footage of the performance below now.

The main bulk of the awards at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 were handed out in a livestream on TikTok, with only eight left to be given out during tonight’s ceremony. Going into the show, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West lead the winners with six awards each.

The Weeknd had the most nominations at the BBMAs 2022 with 17 nods, with Doja Cat following behind on 14. She has picked up the first award of the main ceremony, taking home the trophy for Top R&B Artist.

Diddy opened the awards show with the help of Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow and Teyana Taylor, before Silk Sonic brought a cover of Con Funk Shun’s ‘Love’s Train’ to Vegas.

Advertisement

Other performances tonight will come from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Florence + The Machine, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy and more. Morgan Wallen will return to the ceremony after being banned from last year’s ceremony following footage of him saying a racial slur surfacing online.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott will make his first major public appearance since the crowd crush tragedy that occurred during his headline set at last year’s Astroworld Festival. A total of 10 people were killed in the incident and, according to a recent filing, thousands more were injured.