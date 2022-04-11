Watch Latto perform ‘Big Energy’ and ‘Sunshine’ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Latto has made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing ‘Big Energy’ and her collaboration with Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne, ‘Sunshine’.

Both songs feature on her new album ‘777’, which was released last month and also includes contributions from Kodak Black and 21 Savage.

The rapper started the performance, which you can view below, while seated before she got up to rap her verse.

After shedding her yellow gown, Latto brought out a pair of backup dancers to run through ‘Big Energy’, minus Gambino and Lil Wayne.

Reviewing Latto’s album, NME recently awarded the record four stars and described it as the rapper going “toe-to-toe with the best of ‘em”.

It added: “If there was a criticism of her 2020 debut ‘Queen Of Da Souf’, it was that the “rich bitch shit” (as she defined her lyrical preoccupations on the clenched ‘He Say She Say’) and steely production could seem a little one-note. With this second round, Latto is utterly compelling when she slows things down.”

Speaking to NME previously, Latto also said she was moving in “my own lane”. “I literally made history with my song ‘Bitch From The South’ as the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go gold,” she explained.

“Then I was the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to go platinum. There’s a lot of artists from Atlanta but there hasn’t really been a female face for Atlanta, so I feel like I’m that Southern laid-back aesthetic: unapologetic, raw, uncut pussy power – that’s me.”