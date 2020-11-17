Watch Laura Marling and Marika Hackman perform Haim and Dolly Parton covers

Laura Marling and Marika Hackman teamed up tonight (November 17) for a series of covers as part of a guitar tutorial.

The pair put on a virtual performance featuring Hackman’s cover of Edith Frost’s ‘Temporary Loan’, Haim‘s ‘Hallelujah’ and Dolly Parton‘s ‘Do I Ever Cross Your Mind’.

Marling, posted a video on Instagram which you can watch below, detailing the sessions.

She said: “Today we’re going to do some covers in standard tuning and they’re all based around similar chords, which is why I put them together and also they’re some my favourite songs.”

Marling also went through the chords for the covers.

Speaking about why she picked Haim’s cover, the singer-songwriter said: “I think number one, it’s [Women In Music Pt. III’] is my most listened to album during lockdown. It’s been my most frequent companion, I love it.”

She later went on to perform with Hackman.

Hackman’s ‘Covers’ album was released last Friday (November 13). NME gave the record four stars and described it as having a “soothing familiarity with the excitement of the new, whiled away [during] lockdown working on new renditions of Beyoncé’s ‘All Night’ to Grimes’s ‘Realiti'”.

“Created in lockdown, ’Covers’ offered Hackman a way to stay creative without pressuring herself to find the inspiration to write a record from scratch in this stifling time. Intimate and inventive, it’s a beautiful exercise – and one that could provide a bridge between last year’s ‘Any Human Friend’ and the musician’s planned return to melancholic material on her next original work,” the review added.

To mark the release, she also performed a gig in a disused swimming pool in London.