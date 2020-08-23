Watch Lauryn Hill perform her Louis Vuitton fashion show livestream set

Louis Vuitton has shared a recording of Lauryn Hill‘s live-streamed set, which she performed for the luxury brand’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2021 fashion show in Shanghai.

The 20-minute set was recorded in late July in New Jersey and directed by filmmaker Naima Ramos-Chapman. The black-and-white video was then projected onto a shipping container during the fashion show, which took place earlier this month. It marked one of the first fashion shows since public gathering restrictions were introduced across the globe in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Hill performed six tracks in the video, including her latest solo release, ‘Guarding The Gates‘, which arrived last November as part of the soundtrack of Queen & Slim.

Watch the video below:

The set comes as Mariah Carey shared a new single featuring Hill, titled ‘Save The Day‘, which features on her forthcoming compilation album, ‘The Rarities’, out in October. The song samples Hill’s original vocals from the Fugees’ hit ‘Killing Me Softly’.

Earlier this year, Hill also featured on the Teyana Taylor track, ‘We Got Love’, from her third full-release ‘The Album’.

Last year, Hill was announced as the headlining act for 2020’s Greenwich Music Time festival, scheduled for July. The festival was cancelled before it could go ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.