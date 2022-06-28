Watch LCD Soundsystem kick off their London residency

LCD Soundsystem began their residency of shows at London’s O2 Academy Brixton last night (June 27) – you can watch fan-shoot footage and see last night’s setlist below.

The James Murphy-led band are playing six nights at the venue, with the second and third due to take place tonight and tomorrow (June 28-29).

The final three gigs will then take place from Friday through to Sunday (July 1-3) – any remaining tickets are available here.

LCD kicked off their first show last night with ‘Get Innocuous!’, with tracks from the band’s 2005 self-titled debut, 2007’s ‘Sound Of Silver’ and 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’ dominating the setlist.

Closing with ‘Home’, the band returned to the stage for a three-song encore which consisted of ‘New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down’, ‘Dance Yrself Clean’ and set-closer ‘All My Friends’.

You can watch fan-shot footage from the gig and see the setlist below.

Considering I literally own the Blu-ray of their "last ever performance" recorded a decade ago, I didn't expect to ever be able to see LCD Soundsystem live. But now I have, and that's pretty fucking cool. pic.twitter.com/ywTwrnp8uS — Ewan Tough (@ewan_tough) June 27, 2022

LCD Soundsystem finishing with a turbo-version of All My Friends to beat the 11 o’clock curfew at Brixton Academy tonight was glorious. @lcdsoundsystem pic.twitter.com/kqlJzVerEn — Paul Townley (@prtownley) June 27, 2022

LCD Soundsystem played:

‘Get Innocuous!’

‘I Can Change’

‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’

‘Time to Get Away’

‘You Wanted a Hit’

‘Tribulations’

‘Movement’

‘On Repeat’

‘Tonite’

‘Thrills’

‘Yr City’s A Sucker’

‘Someone Great’

‘Losing My Edge’

‘Home’

‘New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down’

‘Dance Yrself Clean’

‘All My Friends’

LCD Soundsystem are planning further residencies in Oakland and San Francisco in August.

Late last year, LCD played 17 dates of a planned 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York. The run, however, ended prematurely due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.