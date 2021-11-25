Watch LCD Soundsystem play ‘Beat Connection’ live for first time in 16 years

LCD Soundsystem played their 2004 single ‘Beat Connection’ live for the first time in 16 years last night (November 24) – see footage below.

The band announced their live return after more than three years last month, with 20 shows set at the Brooklyn Steel venue in New York between now and Christmas.

The residency began on Tuesday (November 23) with the band playing a career-spanning set, opening with a cover of Spacemen 3’s ‘Big City (Everybody I Know Can Be Found Here)’, alongside the first live performance of 2007 track ‘Time To Get Away’ in five years, and the first live outing of ‘Thrills’ in a decade.

At last night’s show, the band opened their set by playing ‘Beat Connection’ – the B-side to debut single ‘Losing My Edge’, and a song initially intended to be the A-side instead – for the first time since October 2005.

Elsewhere, the band played hits from across their career, including ‘Get Innocuous!’, the aforementioned ‘Losing My Edge’ and more, before closing a four-song encore with ‘Dance Yrself Clean’ and ‘All My Friends’.

See the ‘Beat Connection’ performance and the full setlist below:

LCD Soundsystem played:

‘Beat Connection’

‘Get Innocuous!’

‘American Dream’

‘On Repeat’

‘Losing My Edge’

‘Emotional Haircut’

‘Tonite’

‘Someone Great’

‘Daft Punk Is Playing at My House’

‘Thrills’

‘How Do You Sleep?’

‘Movement’

‘No Love Lost’ (Joy Division cover)

‘Home’

Encore:

‘Yr City’s A Sucker’

‘New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down’

‘Dance Yrself Clean’

‘All My Friends’

The band are playing the Brooklyn Steel residency without synth player Gavilán Rayna Russom at the show, who announced this week that she was leaving the band.

In a new interview with Pitchfork, Russom announced her reasons for leaving the band, saying: “I didn’t realise the way it would take over the way my identity — especially my creative identity — was perceived in the public eye.

“DFA and LCD… they’re nice folks and James is a great artist and it’s a great label, but it’s actually quite different than what I’m interested in creatively. I’d always felt like I was kind of negotiating.”

LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn Steel residency will resume next week (November 29), and run until December 21. The band will then return to Europe next summer to headline Bilbao BBK Live in July.

See the remaining New York residency dates below:

NOVEMBER 2021

29, 30



DECEMBER 2021

1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21