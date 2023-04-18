Watch LE SSERAFIM meet Nile Rodgers for the first time: “It’s absolutely surreal”

LE SSERAFIM have released a new video of their first meeting with legendary producer Nile Rodgers of Chic.

In a clip released today (April 18), the K-pop girl group are seen meeting Rodgers over a video call from South Korea. The clip is dated February 1, 2023, which is the same day Rodgers shared a TikTok of him in the studio with Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of HYBE Corporation and founder of Big Hit Music.

“It’s such an honour to meet you today. It’s absolutely surreal and such a great pleasure to see you,” LE SSERAFIM member Yunjin said. “It feels like a dream. You’re like a living musical legend, so it’s absolutely unimaginable to have you on our track.”

Advertisement

Rodgers then went on to speak about his upcoming collaboration with LE SSERAFIM, titled ‘Unforgiven’. “When I heard the song, I thought it was amazing,” he said.

“Even though I was working on another record, I just said, ‘let me just play through this real quick’, just to see what I get,” he added. “Just vibe off the feeling, because it sounded so cool.”

“The first thing I did was decipher the track and I was like, ‘Wow, this round really cool.’ […] Then, I just started jamming and started to figure out how do I make it funkier,” Rodgers said, before playing a preview of the song for the girl group.

Later in their meeting, Rodgers also mentioned the possibility of adding ‘Unforgiven’ to the set list for Chic shows. “So, what’s cool is that every time I work on a production, at some point in time we wind up putting it in our show,” he said.

“We’re totally a live band, so what we do is figure out ways to play it our way. […] So if you came to see Chic play, typically right now you would see us play Madonna, David Bowie, Diana Ross, we’re gonna add Beyoncé to our show. I mean, that’s what we do,” Rodgers added.

Advertisement

‘Unforgiven’ will appear on LE SSERAFIM’s debut studio album of the same name. The record is set to be released on May 1 at 6pm KST.