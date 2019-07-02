Aahhh! Watch Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant perform ‘Immigrant Song’ for first time in 24 years

EPIC.

Robert Plant has treated Led Zeppelin fans to the first performance of ‘Immigrant Song’ in 24 years.

The rock frontman gave the track its first airing since 1996 at Secret Solstice festival in Reykjavik – the capital of the very country that initially inspired it.

After performing a condensed version of the 1970 track from ‘Led Zeppelin III’, Plant took a chance to thank Iceland for the inspiration.

“Thank you culture, way back, for the inspiration,” Plant said to the Icelandic audience.

Plant previously discussed the making of the track in the 2009 documentary Led Zeppelin: Dazed and Confused.

“We were invited to play a concert in Reykjavik and the day before we arrived all the civil servants went on strike and the gig was going to be cancelled,” said Page.

“The university prepared a concert hall for us and it was phenomenal. The response from the kids was remarkable and we had a great time. ‘Immigrant Song’ was about that trip and it was the opening track on the album that was intended to be incredibly different.”

In other Led Zep news, the band recently announced a new documentary to mark their upcoming 50th anniversary.