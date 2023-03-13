Watch Lenny Kravitz perform ‘Calling All Angels’ for 2023 Oscars’ In Memoriam tribute

Lenny Kravitz performed his song ‘Calling All Angels’ on piano for the 2023 Oscars In Memoriam tribute segment last night (March 12).

The musician sang and played piano as the slideshow played out honouring those in the film industry who have died in the past year.

‘Calling All Angels’ is taken from Kravitz’s 2004 album ‘Baptism’. Watch below.

This year’s tribute honoured the late Olivia Newton-John, Vangelis, Jean-Luc Godard, James Caan, Ray Liotta, and Angelo Badalamenti. The In Memoriam section was introduced by John Travolta, who was emotional when he paid tribute to his Grease (1978) co-star, Newton-John.

John Travolta choked up when referencing his late 'Grease' co-star Olivia Newton-John while introducing the #Oscars In Memoriam segment, featuring Lenny Kravitz pic.twitter.com/JwQkZMY1hp — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

Also named in the segment were Irene Cara, Burt Bacharach, Angela Lansbury, Robbie Coltrane, Kirstie Alley, Tom Whitlock, Mary Alice, Gina Lollobrigida, and Douglas Kirkland, among others.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has been branded a “hero” for checking if a photographer was OK after he fell on the red carpet ahead of the Oscars 2023 awards ceremony.

People on social media highlighted Gaga’s caring nature as she stopped making her way inside the Dolby Theater yesterday (March 12) and rushed to help the man to his feet on the carpet, the colour of which was rebranded to beige this year.

Lady Gaga stops to help photographer who fell at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4w4MNCO89X — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

“Hero,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Notice how she didn’t even think about it, it was in her reflex to help him, she’s just genuinely sweet and kind.”

Another person added: “The way people react speaks volumes about who they are at their core.”

Later in the night Gaga performed ‘Hold My Hand’ in a stripped-down look of black jeans, a grey t-shirt and little makeup.

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2023 an “uncomfortable” red carpet interview with Hugh Grant went viral online after the star gave concise answers and appeared to raise his eyebrows at presenter Ashley Graham. Jimmy Kimmel also addressed last year’s Will Smith slap in his opening monologue.

Everything Everywhere All At Once won big at the 95th Academy Awards, collecting seven awards. Among them were Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Directing, Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and more. See the full list of Oscars winners here.