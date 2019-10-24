The five-minute song is the first official single from the final posthumous album by the late poet-singer

The video for new Leonard Cohen song ‘Happens to the Heart’ has been unveiled ahead of the legendary crooner’s final posthumous LP – watch it below.

Set to land on Cohen’s forthcoming album ‘Thanks For the Dance’, the new single follows the release of ‘The Goal’, which arrived last month.

Directed by by Sia collaborator Daniel Askill, the video for ‘Happen to the Heart’ is a tranquil affair and is the latest in a series dubbed Nowness, a partnership between the Cohen estate and Sony Music Canada that will feature international filmmakers creating visuals to accompany ‘Thanks for the Dance’ tracks.

The video also draws inspiration from Cohen’s experience as a Buddhist monk.

‘Thanks For the Dance’ was developed by Cohen’s son Adam and saw him fulfilling his father’s wish to complete the “bare musical sketches” that he left behind from his final album ‘You Want It Darker’.

In doing so, Adam recruited the likes of Spanish guitarist Javier Mas – who accompanied Leonard on stage for the last eight years of touring.

While attending Berlin’s People Festival, Adam also invited a cast of all-star friends to lend their talents to the record. Damien Rice and Leslie Feist provide vocals on the record, while Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire plays bass and Bryce Dessner of The National plays guitar.