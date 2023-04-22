Watch Lewis Capaldi become wrestler Booker T to celebrate fifth Number One single

Lewis Capaldi has dressed up as iconic wrestler Booker T to celebrate ‘Wish You The Best’ becoming his fifth Number One single.

‘Wish You The Best’ was released last week (April 14) and topped the UK Singles Chart yesterday (April 22).

“Wish You The Best came from the idea of a person you used to be with, telling you all this amazing stuff about their life, without you in it,” explained Capaldi when the track was released.

“It’s a song about what we don’t say to those people. I was fascinated by the things left unsaid, whether that be in a relationship or a friendship.”

‘Wish You The Best’ is Capaldi’s fifth Number One single, following ‘Someone You Loved’, ‘Before You Go’, ‘Forget Me’ and ‘Pointless’, equalling the total achieved by the likes of David Bowie, Bee Gees and Beyoncé.

To celebrate the milestone, Capaldi dressed up as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time Booker T, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times.

“Hello everybody, it’s Lewis Capaldi here. Well, the artist formerly known as Lewis Capaldi. Now, you can call me Booker T because I am a five-time UK Number One-having artist,” Capaldi said in a video, wearing several of his own replica wrestling belts. “Thank you to all of those who bought the song, streamed the song, ‘Wish You The Best’. To all my enemies, I hope you perish in the flames, motherfuckers,” he added.

“Can you dig it suckaaaaaaa??!!!? Cannot believe I’m able to say that ‘Wish You The Best’ is my 5TH UK NUMBER 1 SINGLE,” Capaldi wrote on his own Instagram page. “Honestly am so, so happy and continue to be astounded by everyone’s support.”

“Also means that it’s the 3rd Number One song in a row from this new album. What is actually going on? Album isn’t even out for another month, absolute madness,” he added.

Capaldi’s second album ‘Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’ is set for release May 19.

“I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss,” the singer said about the album.

Speaking to NME recently, Capaldi described the follow-up to ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ as “fucking shit.”

“Honestly, don’t even bother with it,” he added. “I’m fucking sick of hearing it at this stage already, so do not bother getting it. It’s a total piece of flaming shite. That’s all I have to say on it.”