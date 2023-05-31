Watch Lewis Capaldi cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Lewis Capaldi covered Taylor Swift‘s ‘Love Story’ for the second time at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – check out the new performance below.

The Scottish singer’s first performance of the classic hit came during a surprise turn at a 1975 show in Newcastle back in January.

At the weekend, Capaldi once again took on a version of ‘Love Story’ during his performance at the Dundee event.

During his set, he transitioned from his own song ‘Before You Go’ into an acoustic version of Swift’s hit.

Watch the performance below.

Elsewhere, Capaldi has announced a “super intimate” Reading & Leeds warm-up show. The singer-songwriter, who released his second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ this month (May 19), is due to headline the Main Stage West at the dual event this August.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Capaldi will play a tiny gig at The Wardrobe in Leeds on June 6 with support from James Marriott.

Capaldi’s forthcoming performance at the 400-capacity Leeds venue follows his 2023 UK and Ireland arena tour, which took place in January and February.

Capaldi will top the bill at Reading & Leeds on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, respectively. He’s headlining this year’s festival alongside Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Foals.

Additionally, the singer will appear at Glastonbury before playing a trio of huge outdoor headline dates in the UK and Ireland. Find any remaining tickets for Capaldi’s own shows here.