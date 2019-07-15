Watch Lewis Capaldi don Chewbacca mask and perform ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ in tribute to Noel Gallagher

Absolute hero.

Lewis Capaldi has had the last laugh in his ongoing feud with Noel Gallagher by arriving on-stage in a Chewbacca mask and performing one of his most iconic tracks.

The Scottish star donned the fancy dress mask as he appeared at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival yesterday evening – only days after the former Oasis star likened him to the legendary Star Wars character.

After whipping off the mask, Capaldi later performed a rendition of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, which he aptly renamed ‘Don’t Chewbac In Anger’ and dedicated Gallagher – who he referred to as “my dear, dear father”.

He also wore a #Merky t-shirt in a subtle nod to Stormzy, who covered Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’ during his headline set at the festival on Friday evening.

Noel escalated the war of words last week when he called Capaldi “fucking Chewbacca” while addressing his recent statement that “being slagged off by a man who is old enough to be my Da” was his “dreams coming true”.

In an explosive interview with Variety, Gallagher quoted Capaldi’s declaration that Noel’s insult (calling Capaldi an “idiot” on Radio X in June) was the “greatest” day of his life.

“The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his fucking life so far,” Noel said.

“He’s just thinking, ‘Wow!’ Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but fucking hell! It is like a third world country, but for fuck’s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!”