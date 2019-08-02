There's no sign of Noel Gallagher though

Lewis Capaldi has unveiled the video for his new single ‘Hold Me While You Wait’, which sees him hugging fans backstage at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

The clip, which you can view below, sees Capaldi hours before his set wearing a homemade cardboard sign saying ‘HOLD ME’, before he goes around embracing festival-goers.

In true Capaldi fashion, contrasting the emotive theme of the song, there is subtitled commentary from the singer throughout the video.

Later, he headlined the Other Stage, in an Oasis-style Parka, where he defiantly swaggered on stage to Naughty By Nature’s ‘Here Comes The Money’ before taking off his coat to reveal a t-shirt featuring Noel Gallagher’s face inside a love heart.

Their feud seemingly came to an end when the pair met up last month at Mad Cool Festival, where Capaldi also apparently gave “him a hug”.

Following the meeting, the singer now says Gallagher “loves him”.

Capaldi added: “He’s a lovely man, there was no animosity. I mean, I’ve got new T-shirt ideas for Chewis Capaldi for him calling me Chewbacca. This is totally fine, do you know what I mean?”

Meanwhile, the Chewbacca mask Capaldi wore at TRNSMT Festival is being raffled online by Paolo Nutini in aid of Frightened Rabbit’s mental health charity Tiny Changes, after Nutini bought the mask for £10,000.

An employee of DF Concerts (who run TRNSMT) put the mask on eBay to raise money for Frightened Rabbit’s charity, in memory of their late frontman Scott Hutchison.