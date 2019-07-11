Watch Lewis Capaldi play his biggest headline show to date in London

The Scottish star headlined Kew The Music on Wednesday night

Lewis Capaldi has tackled one of his most significant milestones after playing the biggest show of his career so far. Watch footage and check out photos of the show below.

The rising Scottish star played to 8,000 fans at west London’s Kew The Music last night (July 10) after being drafted in as a last minute replacement for Jess Glynne last week.

Taking to the stage promptly at 9pm, Capaldi arrived in style like a bonafide showman, with the stirring chimes of the Champions League theme blaring out before a sparkler display.

After opening with ‘Grace’, one of the more upbeat moments of the 22-year-old’s debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, Capaldi then segued straight into ‘Forever’, which sits at the entire other end of the record.

But if Capaldi’s music meant the show was at risk of taking on a sombre and overly emotional note, it was entirely played off by his chat to the crowd between tracks.

Displaying the pithy humour that has played a massive role in his rise to fame, Capaldi took lighthearted jabs at his surroundings as fans enjoyed boozy picnics on the manicured lawns of Kew Gardens.

At a later stage he was also – on a rare occasion – lost for words as he thanked the London crowd for attending the biggest show of his career.

The biggest show of his career, so far, that is. Larger shows still await him this summer ahead of a full arena tour next summer. Rather fittingly, he’s still having the last laugh.

